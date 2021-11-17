2021’s Best Places to Shop on Black Friday, according to WalletHub Study

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – With the Black Friday shopping holiday quickly approaching, some stores have started their sales earlier than normal, weeks ahead of the actual day.

That’s good news for shoppers who want to stretch out their purchases over a longer period of time rather than buying everything in one day.

More shoppers are also choosing to buy online rather than in-person but the question remains, which stores offer the best discounts and for which items?

The personal-finance website WalletHub has released its findings on the best places to shop this Black Friday with Macy’s coming out on top with the highest overall discount rate.

WalletHub surveyed nearly 5,000 deals from 21 of the biggest U.S. retailers’ 2021 Black Friday ad scans to find the stores offering the biggest discounts on various products such as appliances, jewelry and toys.

Below are the top 10 stores to shop at during Black Friday. Click here for the full list.