KANNAPOLIS. N.C. (WNCN) — Garner resident and country singing star Scotty McCreery leads the 2023 class of six inductees into the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame.

The annual induction ceremony will take place Oct. 19 at the Mooresville Performing Arts Center.

McCreery made history in 2011 when his first album, Clear as Day, debuted at No. 1 on the all-genre Billboard Top 200 Albums chart, making him the first country artist and youngest male artist of any musical format to achieve this feat, a news release stated. He has earned five consecutive No.1 hits, multiple gold and platinum albums and singles, and sold out concerts across the world. McCreery also was named winner of “American Idol” in 2011.

Other inductees are:

Loudon Wainwright III, of Chapel Hill, who has for “the past 52 years, Loudon Wainwright III has carved out a distinguished career as one of North Carolina’s most original singer-songwriters,” the release stated. He has released more than 20 albums, won a Grammy Award, acted in films and TV shows including “M*A*S*H”, and had his songs recorded by artists including Johnny Cash, Mose Allison, Bonnie Raitt, his son, Rufus Wainwright, and fellow North Carolinian Earl Scruggs.

Fayetteville’s Bill Curtis is a musician and songwriter who formed his funk disco band, The Fatback Band, in 1970. The Fatback Band released t“King Tim III (Personality Jock)” which is widely regarded as one of the first ever commercial rap singles earmarking the beginning of recorded hip hop, according to the release. In 1979, the band released the first line dance hit to the song “(Are you Ready) Do The Bus Stop.” Curtis has performed with influential artists including Jackie Wilson, Marvin Gaye, The Moonglows, Ruth Brown, Earth, Wind & Fire, and Aretha Franklin.

Charlotte’s Fetchin Bones “pioneered an eclectic, original sound by blending rock, punk, funk, grunge, country, and blues with powerhouse vocals by Hope Nicholls, the band’s lead,” according to the release. They released four albums in the 1980s and were a supporting act for bands such as R.E.M., the B-52s, Violent Femmes, The Replacements, and the Red Hot Chili Peppers,

Montreat’s George Beverly Shea first sang for Billy Graham in 1944. As the musical mainstay in the Billy Graham Crusades, he was often called “America’s Beloved Gospel Singer.” Shea received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the Recording Academy in 2011 and in 1966 he won a Grammy Award for Best Gospel or Other Religious Recording.

Known as the “Queen of Funk,” Durham’s Betty Davis was a multi-talented music influencer, pioneering funk diva, singer, songwriter, producer, and fashion model who transformed funk music with her extreme performances and edgy lyrics, the release stated. Davis’ notable hits “If I’m In Luck I Might Get Picked Up” and “Shut Off The Lights” made Billboard R&B charts in the 1970s. The documentary “Betty: They Say I’m Different,” was released in 2017 and triggered a reemergence of Davis’ powerful career and created a cult following. Davis influenced a number of artists including her once-husband Miles Davis, Chaka Khan, Janelle Monae, Erykah Badu, Prince, and Madonna.

The induction ceremony honoring the 2023 class will take place on Thursday, October 19, 2023 The ceremony is open to the public and will include appearances by inductees and live performances by McCreery, Wainwright, and Fetchin Bones. More performances to be announced.

General reserved tickets are on sale now for $60 and can be purchased at NorthCarolinaMusicHallofFame.org. VIP ticket packages that include reserved seating, a VIP reception, souvenir book and event badge, red carpet walk, and early access seating are on sale for $90.

Exhibits showcasing memorabilia from the 2023 inductees will be on display at the North Carolina Music Hall of Fame museum in October.