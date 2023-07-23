BILLINGS, Mont. (AP/WNCN) — A deck collapsed at a Montana country club, leaving up to 25 people injured on Saturday evening, police and news reports said.

Emergency services responded to a report of a collapsed patio on the 3400 block of Briarwood Boulevard in Billings at 7:50 p.m., the Billings Police Department said in a statement posted on social media.

There were “multiple individuals with injuries” but no fatalities and a large number of people were transported to local hospitals, Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick said in the statement.

Injuries included head wounds and other bodily injuries, according to KSVI-TV.

Police tape is wrapped around the scene of a deck collapse at Briarwood Country Club in Billings, Mont., Sunday, July 23, 2023. The deck collapsed, leaving up to 25 people injured on Saturday evening, police and news reports said. (Amy Lynn Nelson/The Billings Gazette via AP)

News outlets including KSVI identified the location as the Briarwood Country Club, which was hosting a golf tournament with 250 people registered.

Up to 25 people were transported to hospitals, the TV station reported.

Officials said an unknown number of people were able to walk away after the incident, so it’s not known how many people were on the deck when the collapsed, the TV station reported.

Photos showed two large sections of the deck that gave way — at least 10 feet above ground.

Police shut down roads near the Billings Clinic and St. Vincent Healthcare to clear access to the hospitals, the Gazette reported.

American Medical Response had 11 units respond to the scene. Laurel Emergency Medical Services also responded with two ambulances, the Lockwood Fire District arrived at the scene with one ambulance, and St. Vincent Healthcare’s HELP Flight had two ground units respond.

Dr. Clint Seger, CEO of the Billings Clinic, said in a statement that the hospital received six patients and was expecting another three. Another Billings Clinic official separately said 11 victims were admitted, the Gazette reported.

“We have multiple trauma surgeons, ER physicians and the ER team along with critical care staff on site receiving patients,” Seger said.

The Briarwood website says the club opened in 1984 and offers golf, dining and swimming.