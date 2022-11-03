AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WNCN) — The company that owns both Chrysler and Dodge is telling the owners of four vehicle models made from 2005-10 to take them off the road because of a major safety risk.

The company, Stallantis, said the stop-drive warning comes after three deaths were caused by the explosion of older model airbags made by Takata.

The cars impacted are 2005-10 Dodge Magnums, Challengers, and Chargers along with Chrysler 300 sedans made in the same time frame.

Owners will be contacted directly and advised to stop driving their vehicles at least until they can get a necessary service, which is free of charged at certified FCA-brand dealers.

The company said in a Thursday statement that the free replacement driver-side air bags have been available for these cars since 2015.

“The longer these particular vehicles remain unrepaired, the greater the risk of an air-bag rupture, in event of a crash,” the statement also said.

Customers who are unaware of their vehicles’ recall status are urged to call 833-585-0144. They may also check their Vehicle Identification Numbers at mopar.com/recalls, checktoprotect.org or nhtsa.gov/recalls.

