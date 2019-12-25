3 adults dead, 4 children removed after murder-suicide in Florida

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — Three adults are dead and four children were removed from a home after an apparent murder-suicide in Lakeland Christmas Eve night.

The incident happened at a house on Atlanta Avenue near East Edgewood Drive.

The Lakeland Police Department said four children were inside the home at the time of the incident and were safely removed and taken to the police station.

News Channel 8 is at the scene and will update this story shortly.

