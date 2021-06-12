3 dead, 2 injured after driver crashes car into building in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP/KDKA/CBS Newspath) – Authorities in western Pennsylvania say a car crashed into a building housing a plasma center in Pittsburgh and caught fire, killing three people and injuring two others.

Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Wendell Hissrich confirmed the fatalities Saturday and also said two other people were injured, one critically.

Police, fire and emergency medical services responded after the crash into the Biomat USA Plasma Building in the Manchester neighborhood at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to Hissrich, the car slammed 200 feet into the building, and witnesses reported seeing the car traveling at high speeds before crashing.

A paramedic was treated for smoke inhalation and is in stable condition.

The fire was reported as a two-alarm, and major damage was sustained to the building with a partial collapse when the car crashed through it. The fire has since been extinguished.

Officials say one of those killed was still inside the vehicle in the building. A firefighter was also treated.