3 dead, 5 others injured in shooting at graduation party near Florida college

MIAMI (AP/CBS Newspath/WFOR) – Police say three people are dead and at least five others injured following a shooting at a Florida graduation party, the latest in a string of such violence in the Miami area.

Miami-Dade police Director Alfredo Ramirez told news outlets Sunday that one of those killed was a state corrections officer.

Ramirez said the party at a strip mall was ending when one or more vehicles “pulled up and began to fire into the crowd.” The party was at a hookah lounge, Ramirez said.

The Kendall campus of Miami Dade College is just across the street from the shooting scene.

The car then sped off and crashed into a wall at the nearby Miami Dade College Kendall campus. Both driver and passenger were killed. At least one firearm was found in the car. Police are also looking for a second car that may have been involved.

The identities of those killed and wounded were not immediately released Sunday. The shooting happened about 2 a.m. in the suburb of Kendall.

“It is with a heavy heart to say the victim, we are being told, is a Florida corrections officer. Our condolences go out to her and her family and to other victims here on the scene,” said Ramirez. “It just goes to show you the magnitude of this gun violence doesn’t just affect community members it affects the law enforcement community. We all have to ban together. This violence has to stop.”

Ramirez expressed his frustration.

“Every weekend, it’s the same thing. We have to ban together. We did Operation Summer Heat, made a lot of arrests, seized a lot of firearms and here we are again. There’s a lot of work to do. We have to come together has a community and make this stop.”

Ramirez said the surviving victims of the shooting are in stable condition.

“I can’t imagine the horror for these families when a celebration of their young graduates is marred by such unspeakable violence,” said Commissioner Raquel Regalado, who represents the Kendall district where the incident occurred just after 2 a.m. Sunday. “This incident is proof that gun violence knows no boundaries in our Miami-Dade community,” she wrote in a statement. “We need to do more to keep our young people safe, including requiring events to hire off-duty police and expanding ShotSpotter to more areas, something I’m committed to.”