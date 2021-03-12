3 dead after pickup truck plows through wall, lands in swimming pool in 2-vehicle crash

GARDEN GROVE, Calif. (KTLA) — Two drivers and a passenger were killed in a crash that sent one of the vehicles through a wall and into a swimming pool in Garden Grove Friday morning.

The deadly collision occurred near the intersection of South Euclid Street and Orangewood Avenue about 2:15 a.m., the Garden Grove Police Department stated in a news release.

Police first saw a Dodge Ram pickup truck driving at a high rate of speed through a parking lot near Chapman Avenue and Harbor Boulevard.

Officers using lights and sirens attempted to stop the truck, but it continued westbound on Chapman Avenue, police said.

The pickup truck eventually crashed into a second vehicle as the driver was going through the intersection at Euclid and Orangewood.

The pickup truck then sheared a hydrant and crashed through a wall before landing in a swimming pool.

The second vehicle overturned in the street, the Orange County Fire Authority stated in a tweet.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver in the second vehicle was taken to a local hospital, where he later died, police said.

When police eventually removed the truck from the swimming pool, they discovered a male passenger was also deceased inside.

None of those killed in the crash have been identified.

The intersection of Euclid and Orangewood was closed for several hours as authorities investigated the crash.