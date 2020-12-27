3 girls, 2 women found dead in home on Christmas Day in Arkansas, officials say

ATKINS, Ark. (KFSM/CBS Newspath) — Two women and three girls have been found dead in a home in northwest Arkansas.

Authorities say the deaths are being investigated as suspected homicides.

Pope County Sheriff Shane Jones says deputies responded to a call around 5 p.m. Friday and found the five people dead in a home in Atkins.

The city is about 65 miles northwest of Little Rock. He says the dead were between 8 and 50 years old and are all believed to have been related. Jones did not provide details on how they died.

Pope County officers say they do not have a suspect in custody or a possible motive, but police say guns were involved in this incident.

Officers say they received the call about a possible homicide on Pine Ridge Road near Atkins after another family member went to check on the home, and discovered the victims.

Jones said there is no threat to the public.