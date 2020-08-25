3 officers shot during ambush in Maryland, police say

The incident is still under investigation

HYATTSVILLE, Md. (AP/WNCN) — Authorities say three police officers who were shot while responding to a call Sunday evening in Maryland were ambushed.

The interim police chief in Prince George’s County told reporters the officers were under fire within seconds of arriving to a home invasion call in Hyattsville, about 32 miles southwest of Baltimore.

Police say two of the three officers shot were “saved” by their vests.

One was struck in the chest and the other was struck in the back. The third officer was wounded in the foot.

The officers returned gunfire. Two men were in custody. The men were not struck.

Around 6:30 p.m, officers were called to a home on the 1300 block of Capital View Terrace in Hyattsville when they were shot within seconds upon arrival. Detectives say all of the officers are expected to recover from injuries.

“One was struck in the chest, the vest saved him, the second was in the back, and the vest saved him. The office that was struck in the chest also sustained an injury to his arm and leg and another officer sustained an injury to his foot,” said Prince George’s County Police Chief Hector Velez.

— WDVM contributed to this report

