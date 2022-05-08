DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI/CBS Newspath) – Three teens are recovering after a prom “after party” turned violent early Sunday morning.

Police say there were nearly 200 people at the party in an upscale neighborhood on the city’s southwest side.

The event was a house party that took place after prom on Saturday night.

Sunday morning, at least one window of the home was shattered. The home with the shattered window is worth nearly $1 million, according to the Polk County Assessor’s Office.

A lone tennis shoe was left behind in the gutter near the street.

Those in attendance said the night quickly took a turn for the worse when several gunshots were fired.

Neighbors were still stunned following the violent night in the Linden Heights neighborhood.

Police say a party was taking place at a home in the 400 block of Foster Drive when gunfire erupted.

Nearly 200 people, mostly teenagers, fled the home.

Three people were shot, a 17-year-old girl and two 18-year-old men.

Police said they believe a fight led to the gunfire.

Authorities say “uninvited guests” arrived shortly before the fight began and multiple gunshots were fired.