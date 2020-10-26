3-year-old boy dies at his birthday party from gunshot wound

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tx. (WNCN) — A three-year-old Texas boy died after being shot at his own birthday party over the weekend, deputies say.
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office (TX), around 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, deputies were dispatched to a home in Porter, Texas in reference to a welfare check.
Upon arrival, deputies learned that a three-year-old boy was suffering from a gunshot wound. Family and friends were gathering to celebrate the birthday of the boy and while playing cards, they heard a gunshot.
The boy was located with a gunshot wound to the chest, according to deputies.
An investigation revealed that the boy found a pistol after it fell out of a family member’s pocket, deputies say.
The boy was rushed to a local fire station where he later died.
Deputies have not charged anyone or made any arrests in the incident.
