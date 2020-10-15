3-year-old burned after falling into thermal feature at Yellowstone

YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, Wyo. (AP) — A 3-year-old child has been severely burned after falling in a thermal feature in Yellowstone National Park. Park officials say the child ran off a trail Friday near Midway Geyser Basin on the park’s western side.
The child slipped and fell into the small thermal feature. The child was flown to a burn unit at a hospital in Idaho Falls with second-degree burns to the lower body and back.
Park officials say they’re investigating. The child’s identity, condition, and whether the child was a boy or girl weren’t immediately available.
The child is the second person burned in a Yellowstone thermal feature this year.
A woman backing up and taking photos fell into a hot spring or fumarole near Old Faithful Geyser in May.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Beloved Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer and Santa puppets going up for auction
- Day 4 of SCOTUS hearings: Vote scheduled on Amy Coney Barrett as final day of hearings begin
- Basset hounds and beagles trained to detect COVID-19 by using armpit sweat samples
- Sponsor-A-Highway groups having difficulty collecting the massive amount of trash on NC roads
- Earth breaks September heat record, may reach warmest year
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now