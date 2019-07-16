3-year-old dies after falling into restaurant’s grease trap

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A 3-year-old boy has died after falling into a grease trap behind the Tim Hortons at the corner of Culver Road and University.

A large police presence responded around 11 a.m. Monday after the boy’s mother reported the child was missing.

A witness who discovered the boy attempted to give him CPR at the scene. The boy was then transported to Strong Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A police officer comforts a woman at the restaurant after a toddler died following a fall into a grease trap. WROC photo

“It’s a horrible, tragic accident,” said investigator Frank Camp with the Rochester Police Department.

Camp said there was no fencing, and that the grease trap was “flush with the ground.”

Police were seen interviewing Tim Hortons employees and consoling a woman who was crying.

Officials say they are awaiting word from the medical examiner’s office to determine a cause of death.

Tim Hortons officials released a statement Monday regarding the incident:

“What occurred today was a tragedy and on behalf of the Tim Hortons family, we offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the young boy who passed away. Tim Hortons is fully cooperating with authorities. As there is an ongoing police investigation, we have no further comment at this time.”

