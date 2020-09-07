$35,000 reward for information on murder of Cleveland police officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The reward for information leading to a conviction in the murder of a Cleveland police officer has increased to $35,000.
Detective James Skernivitz and a citizen were killed Thursday.
Around 10 p.m., the car the two were in was shot several times at W. 65th St. and Storer Ave.
Skernivitz and Scott Dingess were killed.
Three persons of interest were identified in the case, but charges have not been filed.
Skernivitz was working on Operation Legend and was assigned to the Gang Impact Unit.
Skernivitz leaves behind a wife and three children.
If you have information on the shooting, call the FBI tip line at (216)622-6842 or Crimestoppers at (216)25-CRIME.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Oceanfront hotels reach full occupancy, Labor Day crowds controlled by extra law enforcement
- Myrtle Beach homeless students without reliable internet access ahead of first day of school
- Tropical Storm Paulette forms as 16th named storm of the season; 17th expected to form later Monday
- Odds look less likely for a second round of stimulus checks
- Panthers cut RB Bonnafon to get down to 53-player limit
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now