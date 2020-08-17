4 children, 1 woman killed in Texas head-on collision

CENTER, Texas (KETK) – Five people were killed in a wreck Sunday afternoon in Deep East Texas, according to DPS officials.

The wreck was located two miles from Center on FM 2026 and occurred just after 5:30 p.m.

The preliminary report states that 30-year-old Michael Masterson of Center was traveling west. For unknown reasons, his car crossed over the center line.

His car struck head-on with a 2019 GMC driven by 15-year-old Mackenzie Parks, from Tenaha.

Masterson was taken to LSU Medical Center in Shreveport for treatment. Three children traveling with Masterson were pronounced dead at the scene, including:

10-year-old Tori Hogan

4-year-old Ella Masterson

2-year-old Mason Masterson

Parks was also taken to LSU Medical Center, where she later died. There were two other passengers in her car.

Sandra Parks, 61, was pronounced dead at the scene. Mason Parks, 15, was taken to LSU Medical Center for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.