Live Now
CBS 17 Weather Beast on the road as severe weather sweeps through central NC

4-month-old found locked in car while parents shopped

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT MYERS, Fl. (WNCN) — The parents of a 4-month-old were arrested after police say they left their child in the car while they went shopping.

Police say around 10 a.m. on Thursday, police were called to a shopping center for reports of an infant locked in a car.

Officers were able to get the child out of the vehicle.

The parents were charged with neglect after police say they went shopping inside of Dollar Tree.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Buy Local

Trending Stories

Don't Miss