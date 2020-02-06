4-month-old found locked in car while parents shopped

FORT MYERS, Fl. (WNCN) — The parents of a 4-month-old were arrested after police say they left their child in the car while they went shopping.
Police say around 10 a.m. on Thursday, police were called to a shopping center for reports of an infant locked in a car.
Officers were able to get the child out of the vehicle.
The parents were charged with neglect after police say they went shopping inside of Dollar Tree.
