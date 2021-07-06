4 more victims recovered at Surfside condo collapse site, bringing death toll to 32

Four more victims have been recovered in the Surfside condo building collapse, bringing the confirmed death toll to 32, officials announced at a press conference Tuesday.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said officials have 113 reports of people who are potentially unaccounted for, with around 70 of those confirmed to have been inside the building during the collapse.

The heightened death toll comes on day 13 of search efforts — and as crews face another challenge: rain and winds hitting the area from Tropical Storm Elsa. At least 80 search and rescue team members are working on the pile at any given time, rotating in 12-hour shifts.

Teams worked through the night in extremely adverse conditions, according to the mayor.

As of Tuesday morning, 5 million pounds of debris had been moved off the pile of rubble. Wind, however, was hampering the work of large cranes moving heavy debris, according to the mayor of Surfside.

Difficult conditions are expected as Elsa moves along Florida’s coast. It was forecast to pass near the Florida Keys on Tuesday morning, then move near or over part of Florida’s west coast into Wednesday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is expected to strengthen and could be near hurricane strength before its expected landfall along the north Florida Gulf coast on Wednesday morning.