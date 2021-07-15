Authorities: 1 officer wounded in a West Texas standoff with barricaded gunman has died; 3 others remain hospitalized

LEVELLAND, Texas (AP) — Four officers have been shot and wounded, two critically, as a standoff continues with a man barricaded in a house in a small West Texas town.

The standoff ensued Thursday afternoon on a residential street in Levelland, about 30 miles west of Lubbock.

Details are sketchy, but three of the wounded officers were taken to a Lubbock hospital while one went to a Levelland hospital, which placed itself on lockdown.

In a social media posting, the Levelland Police Department said one of the wounded officers is part of its force while others are from multiple police agencies assisting its response.

