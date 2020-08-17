4-year-old boy shoots himself in the head with dad’s gun, police say

WICHITA, Kan. — Wichita police say a 4-year-old boy is in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself with his father’s gun.
Police Capt. Jason Stephens says the boy was injured Saturday night at his south Wichita home and that he’s being treated at a hospital.
Stephens says the boy climbed on top of some items to reach the gun on a shelf and accidentally fired one shot, which hit him in the head. He says the gun was not in a safe and didn’t have the safety on.
Police are investigating. The Sedgwick County District Attorney will determine if charges will be filed.
