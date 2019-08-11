5 young children die in house fire in Erie, Pa.

ERIE, Penn. (WNCN/AP) — Five young children died in a massive house fire in Erie early Sunday, officials say.

The fire was reported around 1:15 a.m. Sunday at a two-story home at 1248 West 11th Street, according to Erie Fire Department officials.

A sixth child was injured and was listed in stable condition at UPMC Hamot. A woman who was also injured in the fire was taken to UPMC Pittsburgh.

Chief Guy Santone of the Erie Fire Department says the child victims ranged in ages from 8 months to 7 years.

There were a total of eight people in the single-family house when the fire broke out, according to fire officials.

The Erie Regional Chamber and Growth Partnership lists a day care at the fire address. Erie Police Chief Dan Spizarny told the Erie Times-News that detectives are working to determine whether any of the victims were staying at the day care.

Neighbors said the house ravaged by fire was sometimes used as a day care, and there were often many children in and around the house playing basketball.

Fire officials say two teenage boys jumped off the roof of the house and managed to escape the fire.

Investigators say it appears the cause of the fire may have been electrical in nature. Santone says no foul play is suspected.

He said there was heavy fire coming out all the windows on the first floor when firefighters arrived. There were reports of children trapped on the second floor.

Santone told the newspaper that a neighbor was also injured. The neighbor ran into the burning house to help rescue people and was injured in the process.

— Information from WJET-TV

