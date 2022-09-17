BOURNE, Mass. (WBZ-TV/CBS Newspath/AP) – It was another step in a journey for Venezuelan migrants as the bus carrying nearly 50 new arrivals rounded the rotary toward Joint Base Cape Cod Friday after spending just 36 hours on Martha’s Vineyard, an exclusive island enclave.

“I would say it’s a safe community putting resources and volunteers together to solve a situation there was no notice of,” said state Senator Susan Moran, a Democrat representing Plymouth/Barnstable.

The situation began Wednesday when the migrants boarded planes, sent by Florida officials as part of a “relocation” program. Many say they were tricked about where they were headed with promises of housing and jobs.

Hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants have flooded Texas and Arizona recently where the border is still open in areas.

Authorities stopped migrants crossing from Mexico in the United States about 2 million times from October through July, up nearly 50 percent from the same period a year earlier.

Many are released in the United States to pursue their immigration cases because U.S. authorities have struggled to expel them to their countries under a pandemic-era rule that denies them a chance to seek asylum.

In response, the governors of Texas and Arizona have sent thousands of illegal migrants on buses to New York, Chicago and Washington, D.C., in recent months.

Two flights arrived on Wednesday in Martha’s Vineyard where former President Barack Obama has a mansion.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said the flights to Martha’s Vineyard were part of an effort to “transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations.” The Florida Legislature has earmarked $12 million to transport “unauthorized aliens” out of state.

The farewell on the Vineyard Friday was an emotional one where the island gave them shelter and support.

The migrants, including young children, boarded the buses to a ferry where on board to the Cape they soaked in the sunshine and the uncertainty they still face — but where more resources awaited them.

“They have the ability to provide health services, round up clothing, bedding, tents, everything people possibly need,” said Moran.

Boston restaurant owner and Venezuelan native Katiuska Valiente says the migrants immediately need a taste of home for comfort. She says she spent hours at her Brighton restaurant Pika cooking Friday morning and then delivering it to the base.

“It’s very sad for me, it’s my people and we don’t know what happened,” Valiente said.

At Waquoit Congregational Church in East Falmouth, Reverend Nell Fields says she’ll be organizing volunteers, including many who are Spanish speaking, to provide a sense of community to the migrants.

“I trust this is a new beginning and new life for them, getting a taste of hope that will carry them through,” Fields said.

Governor Charlie Baker (R) is mobilizing 125 members of the National Guard for the effort. The migrants will also have legal assistance and access to virtual court hearings.

Moran says the situation is evolving, and it’s unclear the criteria for how and when the migrants will be released.