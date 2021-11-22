4th wild smash and grab in 3 days to target upscale stores in San Francisco area

HAYWARD, Calif. (KRON) – Bay Area police responded to another smash and grab on Sunday night — this time at the Southland Mall in Hayward.

Police say about nine people smashed the glass cases at Sam’s Jewelers, stealing what they could.

The police department got the call just before 5:30 pm Sunday. The thieves were caught on video stealing from Sam’s Jewelers when the mall was still open with shoppers all around.

Within seconds, the group in hooded sweatshirts used hammers to smash open the display cases at Sam’s Jewelers.

According to Hayward police, nine suspects got away with the loot, leaving Southland Mall in two vehicles. No arrests have been made.

The smash and grab happened at the exact time Kathy Weaver had planned on doing her shopping Sunday.

“I’m just so glad I wasn’t here because I was going to come here yesterday and it’s awful, it’s awful I don’t know what I would do,” Weaver said.

Weaver lives just walking distance from the mall and visits often.

On Monday, Sam’s Jewelers was closed for the day. The display cases were shattered.

“Makes me not want to come to the mall anymore. It’s too scary. What if I had been in the way and they knocked me over,” Weaver said.

Hayward police say that the jewelry store was the only store in the mall that was targeted. They’re working to determine if it was connected to other smash and grabs that happened in the Bay Area over the weekend.

This is a type of crime that’s becoming more common, causing shoppers like Weaver to question how safe holiday shopping is this year.

“I don’t know how they can stop it, I really don’t know how. If you don’t know who’s doing it and you can’t stop a whole group of people, I mean you don’t want to use weapons in a mall,” Weaver said.

This incident happened about an hour before thieves hit the high-end athletic apparel store, Lululemon, in San Jose around 6:30 p.m. At the Lululemonthieves made off with $40,000 worth of merchandise, Bay City News reported.

On Saturday night, police say about 80 people stormed the Walnut Creek Nordstroms. Three employees were assaulted and thieves made off with thousands of dollars in items.

Authorities say three people were arrested in this incident.

On Friday, witnesses filmed the moment thieves ran from the Union Square Louis Vuitton in San Francisco.

Some were seen getting into a car when officers surrounded the car and started smashing the windows.

In a matter of four hours, police responded to several burglary calls in Union Square and surrounding areas.

The San Francisco police chief said people burglarized and vandalized ten high-end stores. Six men and two women were arrested.

As a result, city officials said they will be limiting car traffic through Union Square.