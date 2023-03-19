Seismograph for earthquake detection or lie detector is drawing chart. 3D rendered illustration.

ALASKA (WNCN) — An earthquake shook parts of the Alaskan coast and could be felt near Canada Sunday morning.

The 5.3 magnitude quake hit at 11:09 a.m. EST, which is 7:09 a.m. Alaska time. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the Kenai Peninsula was the impacted region.

The Kenai Peninsula is an Alaskan borough just south of Anchorage. The earthquake hit a depth of 59 kilometers, or about 36 miles.

The closest area that felt the quake was almost 11 miles northwest of Seldovia Village which is a census-designated area just south of Anchorage.

The quake was also located 582 miles Whitehorse, Canada which is in the Yukon territory.

The preliminary report did not have any indications of injuries or damages.