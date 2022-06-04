EL PASO, Texas (KTSM/AP) – Socorro Police Department officials provided an update on an early morning shooting at a graduation party that sent five teens to the hospital.

According to Socorro police officials, a total of five people were injured as a result of the shooting, two critically. Officials said that one person was in custody as a result of their investigation.

Police Chief David Burton says the 1 a.m. Saturday shooting erupted when a fight broke out between two groups of teens. Burton says as many as 100 people were at the party at a home.

The shooting happened shortly after 1 a.m. in the 10800 block of Thunder Road, off Horizon Boulevard in Socorro.

During the initial investigation, Socorro Police Lt. Eddie Smith said there were no deaths to report at this time.

Initial emergency scanner reports indicate that as many as five or six patients were transferred from The Hospitals of Providence Horizon to Del Sol Medical Center and University Medical Center in El Paso to treat multiple gunshot wounds. All victims appear to be between the ages of 15 to 19 years old.

Socorro is on the Mexican border near El Paso.

The Associated Press contributed to this report