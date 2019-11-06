5-year-old girl disappears from home overnight, back door found open in Florida Amber Alert

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 5-year-old girl is missing in the Jacksonville area of Florida, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

FDLE reports 5-year-old Taylor Williams disappeared after she was last seen in the area of the 600 block of Ivy Street in Jacksonville.

WFTV reports she was home at about midnight but, later Wednesday morning, she was gone and the back door was unlocked.

She was wearing purple and pink pajamas.

She is described as a black girl standing 3 feet tall and weighing about 50 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at (904) 630-0500 or 911.

