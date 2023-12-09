NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN/AP) — Severe storms that tore through central Tennessee killed six people Saturday and sent about two dozen to the hospital as homes and businesses were damaged in multiple cities.

Nexstar’s WKRN has been covering the disaster across the state, with much of the damage and injuries occurring in the Clarksville area of Montgomery County and in Davidson County.

Montgomery County

Three people were reported dead after severe weather rolled through the area Saturday afternoon. As of Saturday night, first responders were still out in full force in Clarksville.

The Clarksville Police Department announced that officers, as well as members of Clarksville Fire Rescue and Montgomery County EMS, were responding to multiple locations due to extensive damage from the tornado that touched down at approximately 1:35 p.m.

Montgomery County officials told News 2 that first responders are currently in the “search and rescue phase” following the tornado activity, which destroyed multiple structures. Crews are reportedly searching homes for anyone who may have been trapped or injured, especially since there are confirmed injuries, but there are no confirmed missing persons at this time.

“This is a sad day for our community. We are praying for those who are injured, lost loved ones, and lost their homes. This community pulls together like no other and we will be here until the end,” Montgomery County Mayor Wes Golden said.

Two adults and one child died because of the tornado, according to officials. In addition, 23 people have been treated at the hospital.

Davidson County

The Nashville Office of Emergency Management said three people died in the Madison neighborhood of Nashville. Areas in the northeast portion of Davidson County appeared to be the most affected, while Hendersonville appears to also have sustained heavy damage.

Nesbitt Lane damage (Photo: WKRN)

Meteorologist Meaghan Thomas drove around the area and found a crash at an intersection. Power was knocked out of the area and disabled all traffic signals.

Crash at Myatt Drive & Old Hickory Boulevard (Photo: WKRN)

A roof was found ripped off a business off Gallatin Pike near Old Shackle Road. An SUV with severe front damage was also seen near the fallen roof.

Storm Damage – Gallatin Pike New Shackle Island Road (Photo: WKRN) Storm Damage – Gallatin Pike New Shackle Island Road (Photo: WKRN)

Metro police said multiple power lines/poles are down in the area. In addition to the three deaths reported along Nesbitt Lane in Madison, police said multiple people were taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries. Urban Search & Rescue is also helping the Nashville Fire Department with response efforts.

The Nashville Office of Emergency Management said it’s partially activating the Emergency Operation Center (EOC) to coordinate resources to for the severe weather. Representatives from various Metro Nashville departments are meeting in EOC to coordinate response and resources. The partial activation will remain in place until the severe weather has stabilized.

Two people suffered minor injuries in Hendersonville after the roof of Big Play collapsed, according to police officers on scene. Big Play is an arcade located in the 400 block of W. Main Street.

Big Play damage (Photo: WKRN)

Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown said both Gallatin and Hendersonville sustained significant damage due to tornadoes. Red Cross shelters are in the process of being set up in Gallatin and in Hendersonville. Residents are asked to stay off the roads to allow first responders and utility crews to do their jobs.

The National Weather Service issued multiple tornado warnings in Tennessee, and said it planned to survey an area where an apparent tornado hit in Kentucky.

About 85,000 electricity customers were without power in Tennessee on Saturday night, according to PowerOutage.us.

The storm came nearly two years to the day after the National Weather Service recorded 41 tornadoes through a handful of states, including 16 in Tennessee and eight in Kentucky. A total of 81 people died in Kentucky alone.

This is a developing story.