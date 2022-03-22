TISHOMINGO, Okla. (AP/KXII/CBS Newspath) – The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says six teenage students have been killed in a two-vehicle collision in southern Oklahoma.

Highway patrol spokesperson Sarah Stewart says the students were in a passenger vehicle that collided with a tractor-trailer about 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in Tishomingo, which is about 100 miles southwest of Oklahoma City.

Stewart said she did not have details of the collision or the exact ages of the students, but that all six victims were female.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office said they were called out to a wreck at the intersection of U.S. 377, State Highway 22, and State Highway 99.

Troopers said a semi-truck was headed south on 377 and a car was headed east on 22, when the car stopped at a stop sign, attempted to make a U-turn, and was hit by a semi.

The condition of the truck driver was not immediately known.

Tishomingo Public School Superintendent Bobby Waitman said in a Facebook post that the district had “a great loss” involving students from the district’s high school.

Counselors will be available and classes will be held on Wednesday at Tishomingo High School but their focus will be the emotional well-being of the students.