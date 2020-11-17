6-year-old girl dies after being struck by school bus

CONROE, Tx. (WNCN) — Police in Conroe, Texas say a 6-year-old girl died after she was run over by a school bus, police tell CBS-affiliate KHOU.

Police tell KHOU that the girl was running late for the bus and she ran in front of it just as it was driving off.

The bus driver told police she did not see the girl when the incident happened around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

According to KHOU, the girl was rushed to the hospital where she later died.

According to the Conroe Police Department, the bus’s dashcam backs up the driver’s story, KHOU reports.

“The Conroe Police Department sends prayers to the family, witnesses, and emergency responders for this tragedy,” Conroe police said in a statement to KHOU.