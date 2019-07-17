6-year-old girl dies after dad accidentally hits her with golf ball

OREM, Utah (AP) — Authorities say a 6-year-old girl has died after her father accidentally struck her with a golf ball.

Lt. Trent Colledge with the Orem Police Department says the girl and her father had been golfing at Sleepy Ridge Golf Course in Orem Monday when her father hit a ball and struck the girl in the back of her head.

The girl was about 20 yards away when she was hit around 10:25 a.m. Monday, WTVX reported.

The ball collided with the base of her neck. She was transported to a hospital in Salt Lake City via helicopter in critical condition where she died from her injuries later that evening.

Colledge said police are investigating the incident but are not planning to press charges as it appears to have been a tragic accident.

Police have not released the names of the girl or her father.

