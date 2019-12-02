6-year-old with father, brother dies after falling into path of snowplow

ASPEN GROVE, UTAH — A 6-year-old boy was killed in a “tragic” snowplow accident Friday, according to a Utah County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Herman Slaughter was riding on a Kubota Skid Steer with his father and 9-year-old brother around 8 a.m.

They were removing snow at Aspen Grove Family Camp when Herman fell forward onto the path of the snowplow after the loader “bounced or lurched.”

He was critically injured when he was hit in the head by the bucket or arm of the Skid Steer, deputies say.

His father performed CPR until paramedics arrived.

Herman was then pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the accident was “tragic.”

