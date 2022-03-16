ANDREWS, Texas (WNCN) – A university in New Mexico said seven members of its golf program were killed when a university van was hit by a pickup truck Tuesday in Texas.

The collision occurred near Midland, Texas, as the University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf teams were returning to campus.

Courtesy: University of the Southwest

USW said nine passengers, including the coach, were on the school’s bus when the collision occurred.

“While the accident investigation is still underway, reports indicate that seven passengers aboard the bus were killed in the crash. Two of the passengers are in critical condition undergoing medical treatment in Lubbock, Texas,” the university said.

KXAN reports the team’s Ford Transit van collided head-on with a Ford F-150 pickup. Both vehicles caught fire after the collision, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

University leaders said head coach James Tyler was driving the van.

Both the driver and the passenger of the truck were killed. The names of the victims have not yet been released.

It is currently unknown why the F-150 drifted into oncoming traffic.

This story will be updated.