7-month-old among unaccompanied children captured near U.S.-Mexico border

HIDALGO, Texas (KVEO) — U.S. Border Patrol Agents located unaccompanied children near Hidalgo on Tuesday. A 7-month old and his 13-year-old bother among them.
Agents working near Hidalgo detained 17 undocumented immigrants. A press release states a human smuggler rafted them across the Rio Grande shortly before agents found them.
The release states most were unaccompanied children, including the 7-month-old.
The 13-year-old boy, a Honduran national, was caring for the 7-month old and stated their mother abandoned them three weeks prior to their arrival to the United States. The 13-year-old provided birth certificates to verify their relationship, said the release.
Officials mention the children were in good health and did not need medical attention.
