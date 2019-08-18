7 shot as teens hold impromptu ‘Snapchat party’ at Texas home

HOUSTON (KTRK/CNN Newsource) – Seven people were shot at a Snapchat house party on Saturday.

Police are still looking for the shooters. Detectives believe there were between two and three shooters.

Houston police detectives said seven people ranging from teens to young adults ended up being shot after an argument at a house party. They are all expected to survive.

A Snapchat party is a spontaneous party in which invitations are sent randomly via Snapchat, a social media messaging service.

“People began mouthing off to each other,” said Houston police detective S. Ragsdale.

And that’s when bullets started flying.

Four people were shot at the house, and everyone scattered, taking off in their cars. There were 30 to 50 people at the house party, KTRK reported.

Detectives say the suspects followed one of the cars carrying the people with whom they got into the fight onto Interstate-10 and shot three of them.

The shooting victims were found at a nearby gas station.

The gunfire was an alarming wakeup call for people who live on that street.

“I think everybody in the neighborhood probably heard about 20 shots, 25 shots,” Carlos Ramirez said.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now