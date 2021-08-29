7-year-old girl killed, 2 other children injured in shooting at high school football game

SHARON HILL, Penn. (WPVI/CBS Newspath) — A 7-year-old girl has died after a shooting erupted following a football game Friday night at Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill, Pennsylvania.

Two other juveniles were also wounded. No details were immediately available about those victims.

WPVI reported that three people are in custody. Sources say this was a drive-by shooting.

It happened just before 9 p.m. Friday at the school located in the 300 block of Calcon Hook Road.

A game between Academy Park and Pennsbury High School had just ended when the gunfire erupted near the concession stand.

A witness on the scene saw the girl being shot. WPVI later reported family members identified the girl as Fanta Bility.

“When she got shot she went down, grabbed my leg as she was going down,” witness Deanna Bankston said. “The bullets burnt one of my ears going by. The sounds the bullets make going past your ear is crazy.”

Some 100 to 200 people were in attendance at the game.