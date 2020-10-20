73-year-old man claims woman attacked him while holding ‘Veterans for Trump’ sign

DOUGLAS, Mass. (WPRI) — A Massachusetts woman accused of assaulting a 73-year-old holding a “Veterans for Trump” sign was released on bail.

Kiara Dudley, 34, was charged with assault and battery on an elderly person causing injury in connection with the incident, police say.

Police say a couple from Douglas was promoting President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign Saturday with flags and signs when they were approached by Dudley.

George Griffin, 73, claims Dudley was holding an Antifa sign, as well as one with a Swastika.

According to police, Dudley continued to follow the couple as they tried to move away, but she bumped into Griffin.

Police say Dudley allegedly stepped on Griffin’s sign and proceeded to knock him to the ground when he went to pick it up.

“She stepped on the sign and the sign started to come up out of the dirt. I bent down to get my sign and she bent down and started pulling on the sign,” Griffin said. “Then she grabbed my arm and bowled me over into the middle of the street.”

Police say Griffin’s finger was injured during the alleged incident.

Dudley was released on $250 bail Monday, but when she left her arraignment, she told reporters police got it wrong and claimed Griffin attacked her.

“He came at me, tried to steal my sign, he broke my necklace, he tried to trip me, and then he told the police that I did it to him,” Dudley said.

Dudley asked Griffin be charged with assault, but police say he will not face criminal charges.

A judge also ordered Dudley to stay away from Griffin, who plans to hold his sign again before Election Day.