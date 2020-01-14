8 horses found shot dead in Arizona

HERBER, Ariz. (CNN) — An Arizona community is heartbroken over an incident of animal cruelty after eight horses were found shot and killed.

For Robin Crawford with the Heber Wild Horse Freedom Preservation Alliance, these deaths are personal.

“Very upset. Very upset,” she said. “I mean you cry, you get angry, but then you want some action, you want something done.”

The Apache-Sigreaves National Forests says a hiker found the eight horses last Thursday on the Black Mesa Ranger District. They are working to confirm if bullets are to blame for each death.

This comes a year after at least eleven horses were also found shot.

Crawford is left hoping authorities can crack the case, while left to wonder what kind of person picks a horse and pulls the trigger.

“They have to be pretty mental I think, there’s got to be something wrong with them. how could they do that?”

