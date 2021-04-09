8-month-old shot, killed by 3-year-old brother who got a hold of loaded gun

HOUSTON (WNCN) — Houston police say an 8-month-old was shot and killed by their 3-year-old brother who got a hold of a loaded gun that was left out.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at a Houston apartment complex on Friday. Upon arrival, the infant was found with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

Police said that four adults were in the apartment at the time of the shooting, yet none of them called 911. Instead, police say two adults took the infant to the hospital.

The infant later died, police say.

Police spent hours looking for the gun used and later found it inside of the vehicle used to take the infant to the hospital.

No charges have been filed at this time.