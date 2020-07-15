87 people charged with felonies after Breonna Taylor protest at attorney general’s house

Eighty-seven people were arrested and charged with a felony after a Tuesday protest on the lawn of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, the Louisville Metro Police Department said in a statement. The protesters were demanding that charges be filed against the officers responsible for the March shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

The protest began Tuesday evening near Ballard High School in Louisville, Kentucky, CBS affiliate WLKY-TV reports. The protesters marched from the school to Cameron’s home, with many of the demonstrators sitting and standing on Cameron’s lawn. The protesters, who were chanting slogans demanding justice for Taylor, were asked to leave by the police, but many chose to stay. Those who did were arrested without incident, according to WLKY-TV.

“In total, 87 people were arrested,” LMPD said in their statement. “Due to their refusal to leave the property and their attempts to influence the decision of the Attorney General with their actions, each person was charged with Intimidating a Participant in a Legal Process (Class D felony), Disorderly Conduct 2nd Degree (Class B misdemeanor), and Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree. (Violation).”

Cameron said his office will “continue with a thorough and fair investigation” into Taylor’s death and said the protest “will not alter our pursuit of the truth.”

“The stated goal of today’s protest at my home was to ‘escalate,'” Cameron added. “That is not acceptable and only serves to further division and tension within our community. Justice is not achieved by trespassing on private property, and it’s not achieved through escalation. It’s achieved by examining the facts in an impartial and unbiased manner. That is exactly what we are doing and will continue to do in this investigation.”

Porsha Williams, from the “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” was among those arrested, WLKY-TV reports.