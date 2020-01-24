97,000 gallons of red wine spills into river

SONOMA VALLEY, Calif. (KGO/CNN/WFLA) – Enough wine to fill eight large tanker truck spilled into a creek in Sonoma Valley, California on Wednesday.
KGO reported that crews were working to clean up about 97,000 gallons of red wine that had spilled into a creek, which flows into the nearby Russian River.
“We’re investigating what appears to be a mechanical failure, we’re not entirely sure of that at this point, but were deeply, deeply concerned about this leak and protecting our waterways here in Sonoma County,” said Christopher O’Gorman, of Rodney Strong Wine Estates in Healdsburg.
The Governor’s Office of Emergency Services said one of the vineyard’s blending tank doors popped open and spilled the wine.
There were no reports of fish kills, but the acidity in the wine could kill the insects they feed on.
The winery says it’s cooperating with authorities and conducting an internal investigation.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Man burned in crash says he’s oldest, first African-American to receive facial transplant
- Doorbell prank turns deadly after man allegedly rams boys’ car, killing 3
- Father and son duo determined to help the homeless one meal at a time
- Mother wants answers after son is run over by man he is accused of stealing from
- Tinder dating app adds a panic button
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now