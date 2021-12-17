98 catalytic converters worth $60,000 found inside woman’s home in Missouri

JOPLIN, Mo. — Authorities found nearly 100 catalytic converters at a Joplin residence but they say this isn’t the first time for the home.

Pamela Sims (2020 booking photo)

Earlier this week on Tuesday, detectives with Joplin police arrived at 419 N. Walnut Avenue in reference to ongoing catalytic converter thefts.

At the location, authorities recovered 98 catalytic converters with a total estimated value of $60,000 (pictured below).

Back in Sept. 2020, however, Joplin police served a search warrant at the same house and recovered 24 catalytic converters.

The resident, 58-year-old Pamela Sims of Joplin, is believed to have unlawfully purchased the converters which were presumed to be stolen originally, police said.

Charges were sent to the Jasper County Prosecuting Attorneys Office against Sims for the following:

Image of recovered converters. Source: JPD

Information required for catalytic converter transactions (Class B Misdemeanor)

Licenses required for certain businesses (Class A Misdemeanor)

Stealing (Class D Felony)

JPD considers this investigation ongoing still and may release further details.

The Joplin Police Department recognizes that catalytic converter thefts are an ongoing issue and we ask that anyone with information related to persons who are stealing or dealing in stolen catalytic converters to contact the department at (417) 623-3131.