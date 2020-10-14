Accused Kenosha gunman won’t face charges in Illinois

WAUKEGAN, Ill. — Prosecutors say a 17-year-old accused of killing two protesters days after Jacob Blake was shot by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, won’t face charges in his home state of Illinois.
The Lake County State’s Attorney’s Office said Tuesday an investigation revealed the gun used in the Kenosha shooting was purchased, stored and used in Wisconsin. It says there’s no evidence the gun was ever physically possessed by Kyle Rittenhouse in Illinois.
Rittenhouse, who is white, has been celebrated by some on the right as a patriot after he allegedly shot two people to death during protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake, who is Black. The slain protesters were both white.
Donations for Rittenhouse’s legal defense are now in the millions of dollars.
Rittenhouse has been held in Illinois as his attorney’s fight extradition efforts that would send him to Wisconsin to face homicide charges.
The Antioch teen remains held in a juvenile detention center in Lake County, Illinois, without bond due to pending criminal charges in Kenosha.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
