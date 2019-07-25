Accused pedophile Jeffrey Epstein injured in jail, put on suicide watch

FILE – This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry shows Jeffrey Epstein. A judge denied bail for jailed financier Jeffrey Epstein on sex trafficking charges Thursday, July 18, 2019, saying the danger to the community that would result if the jet-setting defendant was free formed the “heart of this decision.” (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP)

NEW YORK (CBS NEWS) — Accused pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was found injured on the floor of his cell at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York on Wednesday, a law enforcement source has confirmed to CBS News.

The source said it was not clear whether his injuries were self-inflicted, but that Epstein was put on suicide watch at the correctional facility as a precautionary measure. His injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.

Authorities were still investigating what led to the injuries, and Epstein was due back at the correctional center later on Thursday after treatment for his injuries.

The wealthy 66-year-old financier was arrested in New York on July 6 and subsequently charged with sex trafficking and sex trafficking conspiracy. He is alleged to have abused dozens of underage girls as young as 14 over a number of years.

Epstein has pleaded not guilty to all charges. A New York judge denied his request for bail a week ago. Epstein seemed unfazed when the judge delivered the decision, reported CBS News’ Mola Lenghi. Ultimately the judge’s decision came down to one main factor; he believed Epstein was a danger to the public.

Other factors in the decision included fears that Epstein was a flight risk, and recently discovered evidence in his New York City townhouse. The search nearly three weeks ago turned up dozens of loose diamonds, $70,000 in cash and a trove of sexually suggestive pictures. They also found a fake Austrian passport with Epstein’s picture, listing an address in Saudi Arabia.

The judge also considered the recent testimonies of two of his alleged victims, one of whom called the registered pedophile a “scary man to have walking the streets.”

A trial date has not yet been set.

© 2019 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now