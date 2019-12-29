After 1 child dies, search continues for 2nd boy who possibly fell through ice in river

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Saturday night, a child was taken to the hospital and later died after being found in the Chicopee River, however, another child is still missing.

Saturday around 1 p.m., Chicopee police received a call to Fuller Road concerning two children who had gone out to play in the woods and did not return home.

A Chicopee K-9 unit, underwater response team, and the state police helicopter searched the area and recovered one of the children in the water.

Chicopee Fire Department officials say the children possibly fell through the ice.

Around 9 p.m., search divers and boats needed to stop due to hazardous conditions at night. Police and firefighters have been here overnight monitoring the area.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk stating the following about the child who died:

We are saddened to announce that the boy that was recovered yesterday has passed away. Our deepest condolences, sympathies and prayers are with his family. Thank you all for your kindness compassion and prayers during this difficult time. Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk

Police said trained crews resumed searching Sunday morning. This is an active situation.

