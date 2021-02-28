Recovering from serious SUV crash, Tiger Woods thanks fans and other golfers

LOS ANGELES (AP/WNCN) — Pro golfer Tiger Woods Sunday made his first comments since getting hurt in a horrible car crash last week in Los Angeles.

Woods tweeted out his appreciation to fellow golfers who honored him by wearing his signature red and black colors during a PGA Tour championship event Sunday.

He called the tribute touching saying, “To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time.”

Woods remains in the hospital in southern California where he is recovering from several severe leg injuries.

Several players at the Sunday Workday Championship wore the red and black ensemble that Woods made famous, and Tony Finau took it an extra step by arriving at Concession with his cap turned backward.

Woods suffered serious injuries to his right leg and foot when his SUV crashed off a road and tumbled down a hill in the Los Angeles suburbs on Tuesday. After a prolonged surgery to put the shattered bones back together, he is recovering and was said to be in good spirits.

“Red and black, we know that’s what Tiger does on Sundays, so just to join in and just let Tiger know we’re supporting him in the best way we can,” Finau said. “We’re still playing and we miss him out here, but it was cool just to be a part of that.”