After seven decades Volkswagen says goodbye to iconic Beetle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Volkswagen bids farewell to its iconic beetle after seven decades.
A new 90-second commercial titled “The Last Mile,” features animated cameos from people who helped make the compact car into a cultural icon. The video shows an animated Andy Warhol who created pieces that featured the Beetle and Kevin Bacon, whose “Footloose” character drove a yellow Beetle.
The animated film was scored with a cover of the Beatles hit “Let it Be.” The ad then ends with the car taking flight as a bug with the words,” Where one road ends, another begins.”
The last beetle rolled off the assembly line in July. The company says they are discontinuing the famous car to build new electric vehicles.
