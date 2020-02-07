Aide who testified against Trump escorted out of White House

WASHINGTON (AP) — The decorated soldier and White House aide who played a central role in the Democrats’ impeachment case against President Donald Trump was escorted from the White House Friday afternoon, his lawyer said.

“LTC Vindman was asked to leave for telling the truth,” his attorney David Pressman said in a statement to NBC News. “The truth has cost LTC Alexander Vindman his job, his career, and his privacy.”

The Associated Press reported earlier in the day that Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman was expected to be pushed out of his job at the National Security Council.

“I’m not happy with him,” Trump told reporters as he left the White House to head to North Carolina. “You think I’m supposed to be happy with him? I’m not…They are going to be making that decision.”

The AP said Vindman could return to a job at the Pentagon. He could leave as part of a group of staffers exiting the NSC, according to one person familiar with the expected decision. Another person familiar with Vindman’s situation said he was getting ready for retaliation from the White House for his testimony at the House impeachment hearings. Both individuals were not authorized to discuss the case and spoke only on condition of anonymity.

Vindman’s status at the NSC, the foreign policy arm of the White House, has been uncertain since he testified that he didn’t think it was “proper” for Trump to “demand that a foreign government investigate” former Vice President Joe Biden and his son’s dealings with the energy company Burisma in the eastern European nation of Ukraine. Vindman’s ouster seemed even more certain after Trump mocked him Thursday during his post-acquittal celebration with Republican supporters in the East Room.

“Lt. Col. Vindman and his twin brother — right? — we had some people that — really amazing,” Trump said, referring to Vindman and his brother, Yevgeny, who works as a White House lawyer.

Vindman, a 20-year Army veteran, wore his uniform full of medals, including a purple heart, when he appeared late last year for what turned out to be a testy televised impeachment hearing. Trump supporters raised questions about the Soviet Jewish immigrant’s allegiance to the United States and noted that he had received offers to work for the government of Ukraine — offers Vindman said he swiftly dismissed.

“I am an American,” he stated emphatically.