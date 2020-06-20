Air Force makes history: 1st woman as top enlisted leader

WASHINGTON (AP) — Making history for the second time this month, the Air Force on Friday became the first military service to pick a woman as its top enlisted leader.
The selection of Chief Master Sgt. JoAnne S. Bass as chief master sergeant of the Air Force comes less than two weeks after the Senate confirmed Gen. Charles Q. Brown to be the next Air Force chief of staff. Brown, who will take over in August, will be the first African American to lead a U.S. military service.
The military has historically promoted relatively few women to senior positions. None has ever served as a service chief or served as a member of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. In her new role, Bass will be the senior enlisted adviser to Brown and to Air Force Secretary Barbara Barrett on matters relating to the welfare and use of the service’s enlisted airmen.
Bass, whose hometown is Mililani, Hawaii, has been serving as Command Chief Master Sergeant for the 2nd Air Force at Keesler Air Force Base in Mississippi. She joined the Air Force in 1993.
“I’m honored and humbled to be selected as the 19th Chief Master Sergeant of the Air Force, and follow in the footsteps of some of the best leaders our Air Force has ever known,” Bass was quoted by the Air Force as saying. “The history of the moment isn’t lost on me; I’m just ready to get after it. And I’m extremely grateful for and proud of my family and friends who helped me along the way.”
- ‘Hit and miss’ along Glenwood South during 1st night for mask rule in Raleigh
- VIDEO: NC family speaks out after teen bitten by shark at Outer Banks
- Flood warning issued for Nash, Franklin counties and part of Warren County
- Healthy teenager who took precautions died suddenly of COVID-19
- Trump: Mail-in voting presents ‘biggest risk’ to reelection
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now