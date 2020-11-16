Alaska Airlines jetliner hits brown bear while landing in southeast Alaska

YAKUTAT, Alaska (AP) — Officials say an Alaska Airlines jetliner struck a brown bear while landing early Saturday evening, killing the animal and causing damage to the plane.
The Anchorage Daily News reports none of the passengers or crew members onboard the plane were injured during the accident at the Yakutat Airport in southeast Alaska.
Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities says the Boeing 737-700 killed the brown bear sow, but a cub thought to be about 2 years old was uninjured.
The left engine cowling of the jet was damaged and the plane remained in Yakutat on Sunday.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Durham couple using same lottery numbers for 26 years wins jackpot
- Video shows interaction between NC officer, teen that’s raising questions over police conduct
- Moderna claims its COVID-19 vaccine is 94.5% effective in US tests
- Trump campaign withdraws key claim in Pennsylvania election lawsuit
- Biden likely to break barriers, pick woman to lead Pentagon
For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.
Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now