LOS ANGELES (WNCN) – Albert Pujols is in elite company.

With two home runs Friday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Pujols hit his 699 and 700th career home runs.

Pujols cranked his 700th off right-hander Phil Bickford and hit his 699th off lefty Andrew Heaney earlier in the game.

At the time of his second homer, the Cardinals lead Los Angeles 5-0, with Pujols recording all five RBI.

He becomes just the fourth player in MLB history to reach the 700-plateau. Pujols joins Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714) in the 700-club.